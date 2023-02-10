The Hardwick: Man guilty of role in ex-Michelin star chef theft
- Published
The husband of a bookkeeper who stole £150,000 from a former Michelin star chef has been found guilty of his part in the fraud.
More than £46,000 was paid into the account of Simon Nightingale, 50, of Deal, Kent, by his wife Nicola.
He had told a jury at Cardiff Crown Court he had "no idea" he had received the money from The Hardwick restaurant in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.
But a jury has found him guilty of acquiring criminal property.
Mrs Nightingale has already pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position at Newport Magistrates Court.
She worked as an administrator at the restaurant owned by Stephen Terry, who trained under celebrity chef Marco Pierre White.
Between February 2018 and May 2020, she transferred £150,000 into different accounts, including £46,741 to her husband's current account over 55 payments.
Sentencing will take place on 17 March.