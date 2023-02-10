Pontypridd: Two pedestrians died of multiple injuries - inquest
- Published
Two pedestrians killed in a road crash suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard.
Kayleigh Cornwell and Jason Morgan, both 32, died after being struck by a car on the B4273 between Ynysybwl and Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 18:30 GMT on 27 January.
The coroner was told the "circumstances of the collision are still under investigation by South Wales Police".
Ms Cornwell's family previously said they were "heartbroken" by her death.
She lived in Pontypridd, and was born in Hampshire. Mr Morgan also lived in Pontypridd.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death of both was "multiple blunt force injuries".
A third pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from Llantrisant, was treated for minor injuries after the group was struck by a black Ford Focus.
Area coroner Patricia Morgan told the hearing: "I have reason to suspect the death may be violent, unnatural or unknown and an inquest may be required".
"I require further investigation into the circumstances of the death," she said, adjourning the hearings until the conclusion of the investigations.
She expressed her "deepest condolences" to Ms Cornwall and Mr Morgan's families.