Adam Calland: Man jailed after 'brutal' crossbow attack
A man has been jailed after shooting his victim in the chest with a crossbow in a "brutal attack".
Police were called to a flat on Victoria Road in the Sandfields area of Aberavon, on 17 September 2022, to find the victim on the floor.
Adam Calland, 51, who lives on the road, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
At Swansea Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison.
Calland's 32-year-old victim was left with a chest wound, with the defendant's actions described as "extremely dangerous".
He had produced the crossbow and shot the other man following a dispute, the court heard.
Following sentencing, Det Sgt Craig Earley said: "It was a brutal attack, and the victim is still suffering as a result of his injuries.
"I am pleased with the court's sentence as it reflects the seriousness of his actions and makes it clear that the use of any weapon will not be tolerated in our communities."