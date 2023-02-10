Marie Bellingham: Candle flame likely caused her death
A fire that killed a mum-of-seven was most likely caused by a candle, an inquest heard.
Marie Bellingham, 46, was found dead at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in April 2021.
A post-mortem examination concluded she died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to toxic smoke gas inhalation from a house fire.
The inquest, in Haverfordwest, heard the 46-year-old was drinking vodka with a neighbour before the fire started.
Forensic scientist Huw Turk, who investigated the scene, said the fire started in the downstairs lounge area near the sofa.
He said his investigation concluded that a "naked flame" was the most likely cause.
Fire safety manager Peter Jones Phillip also said there were candles including tea lights in the lounge.
Ms Bellingham went to her neighbour's house on the day of the fire to have some drinks and went home at 21:00 GMT, the inquest heard.
Her neighbour heard Ms Bellingham's smoke alarm going off later that night and went outside to see her property on fire.
She called 999 at 22:40.
Ms Bellingham was found dead in her front bedroom on the first floor.
Toxicology results showed Ms Bellingham's blood alcohol level was 257mg - more than three times the legal drink driving limit of 80mg.
Antidepressant sertraline was also found in her blood along with therapeutic levels of diazepam.
Dr Petya Nedeva, who carried out the post-mortem examination, said: "This in combination will have likely increased the risk of the fire starting and reduced the chance of [Ms Bellingham] escaping."
Coroner Mark Layton said: "Whilst [Ms Bellingham] did have some mental health issues and in the past made attempts to self-harm I don't think the evidence here suggests suicide."
Mr Layton concluded Ms Bellingham's cause of death as accidental and passed his condolences on to the family.