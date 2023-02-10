Welsh NHS strikes: Nurses to vote on new pay deal
- Published
Nurses in Wales are being balloted over a new pay offer from the Welsh government.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has offered eight health unions an extra 3% on top of the £1,400 already promised.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) put walkouts planned for this week on hold while they consider the package.
The Union is not making any recommendations on whether members should accept or reject the offer, with voting closing on Monday 27 February.
The Welsh government has tabled a new deal of an extra 3% to be backdated to April 2022, of which 1.5% is consolidated.
This means they will receive 3% this year but only an additional 1.5% extra pay each year after.
RCN Wales Director Helen Whyley has previously warned nurses could resume industrial action if the offer is rejected.
"This additional offer from the Welsh government shows the true power of the voice of nursing and the effects of the tireless resolve shown on those picket lines," she added.
"The RCN will take the required next steps and follow through to implement our members' decision as soon as possible after the results are confirmed."
Other unions, such as Royal College of Midwives, GMB union ambulance staff and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy have also suspended industrial action while they consider the new offer.
However Unite ambulance staff walked out on Monday and Tuesday, with talk of a deal described as "wholly premature".
The Welsh government said it would continue talks with Unite, which has further strikes planned for 20, 21 and 22 February.