Pembrokeshire: Second home taxes could save public loos
- Published
Charging second home owners double the rate of council tax could save 30 public toilets, a council has said.
Pembrokeshire council said it could use £360,000 worth of premiums, paid by second home owners to temporarily fund the facilities.
Public toilets with their future under review include Poppit Sands - with the area risking losing its Blue Flag status if it is closed.
In 2021-22, public toilets cost the authority about £600,000.
A report to cabinet members on Friday said tax funds would be used to cover the contract costs of the at-risk facilities for 2023-24 while other arrangements are explored.
Pembrokeshire has 3,794 second homes, the most in Wales, and councillors decided to charge owners a 100% premium on council tax.
To try and tackling a housing crisis, local authorities in Wales are now able to charge up to 300% extra for council tax on second homes and long-term empty properties.
The money can then be invested into things such as frontline services and keeping council tax for permanent residents lower.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the future of 35 toilets are under review in Pembrokeshire.