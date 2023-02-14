Welsh rugby: Nigel Owens 'confident' WRU will be a better place
Rugby referee Nigel Owens has said he is "100% confident" the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) will be a better place.
It comes after an ex-colleague claimed the use of homophobic slurs about Mr Owens went unchallenged in the office.
Mr Owens, who came out as gay in 2007, said he was unaware of the facts surrounding the matter and believes the union would have dealt with it if it had been made aware at the time.
Acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker apologised for employees' experiences.
Mr Owens' ex-colleague Martyn Lewis told BBC Wales that some colleagues within the union had too much control.
He also described hearing homophobic language aimed at Mr Owens, and despite his attempts to have the matter dealt with, it was never tackled at a more senior level.
Mr Owens told the BBC Radio Wales Breakfast programme that he knew nothing about people using slurs about him within the organisation, but it was "very disappointing" to hear about.
"The only thing I will say is if I would've been made aware of this, and I am very 100% confident that if the union would've been made aware of this, that they would have acted on it," he said.
"I have no doubt because they've been hugely supportive of me and people within the LGBT community."
It is one of many accusations, including racism, sexism and misogyny, thrown at the WRU after a BBC Wales investigation.
An independent panel has started looking into the culture at the WRU after a tumultuous few weeks which saw the union's chief executive Steve Phillips resign.
'Unacceptable language'
Mr Owens said it was important for people to address ill behaviour, but understood that can be nerve-racking to do, especially if people are "afraid of who those individuals may be".
The referee, who retired from international rugby in 2020, went on to defend the WRU's priorities.
"The language that has allegedly been used is unacceptable, but there are good people within the WRU whose priorities of diversity and values of respect will be at the forefront of their minds in moving things forward," he said.
"I'm confident it will be a better place and these things will be dealt with and (people) will be held accountable."
He added that respect should be a theme in every work place and that he is sure "that will be the case in the WRU".
Mr Walker said: "We work hard on equality, diversity and inclusion throughout the WRU, but we also know that we have let individuals down in the past and also in very recent history. That is why we have determined that an independent review is essential.
"The Rt Hon Dame Anne Rafferty DBE PC has been appointed as chairwoman of the independent review panel and it's full terms of reference have been published.
"We welcome this intervention and look forward to its recommendations and to implementing necessary change.
"Finally, it is important for those of us here now at the WRU to sincerely apologise for the actions, attitudes and behaviours described.
"Our game has failed the affected individuals and we are deeply sorry."