Llandrindod Wells: Family devastated by death of Aaron Davies
The family of a man who was found dead in a field last month have said they are "absolutely devastated".
Police are investigating the death of Aaron Davies, 31, who was found in the Penybont area of Llandrindod Wells, Powys, on 23 January.
Dyfed-Powys Police is treating the death as unexplained and has appealed for information.
Mr Davies's family said he was a "kind and carefree soul" and keen martial artist who represented Wales in karate.
They added he was a "loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin" and his loss would "leave a huge hole in everyone's lives that knew him".