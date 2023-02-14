South Wales Fire Service: Review launched into harassment
- Published
An independent review of the culture of a fire service will take place after it faced allegations of sexual harassment.
It comes after an ITV news report alleged firefighters in South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had retained their jobs despite misconduct.
The chief fire officer has committed to commissioning the review, a report presented to the service said.
"There can be no complacency regarding the level of poor behaviours and culture that may exist," it said.
The report, cited by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, added the independent review would cover the service's disciplinary policies and procedures.
Historic discipline cases will also be reviewed to enable lessons to be learned, it said.
Members of an independent appointment board and review panel which will be set up will include advisors on domestic abuse and race equality.