Wales strikes: Teachers reject pay offer and will take action
Teachers have rejected a Welsh government pay offer and are set to go on strike next month.
The National Education Union postponed Tuesday's strike but will now walk out on 2 March following a meeting between officials.
Ministers had offered an extra 1.5% pay rise, plus 1.5% as a one-off payment.
Teachers in the NEU and the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) previously rejected this year's pay rise of 5%.
Had they accepted the new offer, that would have meant a 6.5% pay rise with an additional one-off 1.5% this year.
The union's joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: "In good faith the union postponed the day of action scheduled for 14 February, whilst we conveyed full details of (education minister) Jeremy Miles' offer and sought feedback from members in Wales.
"They have emphatically informed us that the offer of an additional 1.5% added to teachers' pay, plus an additional 1.5% lump sum is simply not good enough."
Mr Courtney insisted it failed to address the cost of living crisis, inflation, or the "damage" to pay since 2010.
"We have a clear mandate for strike action that is now rescheduled for 2 March in schools across Wales," he said.
The NEU's Wales secretary, David Evans, said NEU Cymru was committed to seeking a resolution to the dispute.
He said it would meet Welsh government education minister, Jeremy Miles, as often as necessary.
"Whilst we acknowledge that the Welsh government has made offers that include seeking to address workload and reopening negotiations for 2023/24, those offers still fall short of our members expectations and needs," he said.
The Welsh government has been approached for comment.