Swansea Airport: Swansea Airport licence suspended over safety concerns
- Published
The UK's aviation regulator has suspended Swansea Airport's licence.
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) inspectors suspended its refuelling licence before calling a provisional halt on the operating licence.
The CAA told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the suspension was due to a "systemic failure of safety management".
Swansea Airport Ltd has until 28 February to submit a "corrective action plan".
It comes less than a month after Swansea Council, which owns the facility, agreed to start negotiating a new lease with the current operator, Swansea Airport Ltd.
Campaigners had urged the authority to consider other options.
Shortly before council chiefs decided to renew the lease, Swansea Airport Ltd said scheduled passenger flights between Swansea and Exeter would start at the end of March this year.
The CAA cited ineffective safety management, inadequate safeguarding of the aerodrome, and an absence of an accountable manager as reasons for the licence suspension.
The CAA could take enforcement action.
Swansea Airport Ltd director Roy Thomas said he would be submitting an action plan and airport staff would focus more on ensuring the 3 mile (5km) airport perimeter was secure from grazing animals.
He added that the latest CAA action could put the Swansea to Exeter flights plan back.
Exeter Airport said an airline operator had been in touch about a potential service to Swansea, but no names were mentioned.
"We can confirm that we have been approached by an operator interested in this route and are awaiting further details from them," Exeter Airport said.
Swansea Airport Ltd took over an existing lease for the airport, at Fairwood Common, Gower, around 20 years ago. The CAA suspended the operating licence in 2019 on safety grounds, reinstating it two years later.
A number of airport users have claimed that the airport has become rundown, and have set up a group called Swansea Airport Stakeholders' Alliance. The alliance has submitted proposals to the council to take over the running of the airport, as has businessman, Jim Blythe, who leases aircraft there.
Although the airport's operating licence is provisionally suspended, flight schools and other training activities that don't require a licensed facility can still operate.
Swansea Council said: "We are aware of the position, are in contact with the CAA and tenant, and are considering the situation."