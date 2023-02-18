Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal: Gwynedd community donates £30k
- Published
A quarry community has rallied together to donate and raise £30,000 for those affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.
A Turkish family who own a kebab shop in Bethesda, Gwynedd, began collecting donations for the DEC appeal and were amazed by the local response.
Nine-year-old Yusuf gave all of the money in his piggybank to the cause.
The community and arts hub will be hosting a charity concert later to raise funds for the appeal.
Fadime Sanli, 25, Yusuf's older sister, said: "We decided to donate all the money we had made in a day from both shops and send to Turkey.
"Moreover, the staff who worked with us also donated their wages."
She said the local support has been "amazing", with over £3,000 being collected so far from staff, customers and friends.
"We told the local people about our donation fund, and they have been very helpful and supportive," she said.
"We want to thank everyone who supported us and donated to Turkey in this difficult situation. And a special thanks to the Bethesda community."
Fadime and Yusuf's grandparents arrived in Bethesda from Turkey earlier this week.
They had pre-booked flights to the UK before the earthquake struck, and both feel lucky to be safe and well with their family in Wales.
Grandfather Sukru said he and his wife had been asleep when they felt their building shake. They were in their home city of Kayseri at the time, about 169 miles (273km) away from the epicentre of the earthquake.
He said they were "very scared" and "upset" by the disaster.
Fadime explained when her grandparents arrived on the plane, they were unable to sleep for several days but were doing well now.
The family were not victims of the earthquake but were very concerned about others who were affected and their friends still in Turkey.
Dilwyn Llwyd, who is hosting the charity concert at Neuadd Ogwen, said: "We feel for them and their friends and family in Turkey as we do for those in Syria.
"Like so many other communities, we just want to help them in some way.
"We're expecting around 200-300 [people] here in the hall, and it should be a great night, with all proceeds from the door going towards the DEC appeal."