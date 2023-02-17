Wales teacher strikes: Head teachers won't vote on new offer
A union representing Wales' school leaders has said the latest Welsh government pay offer is not worth putting forward to members.
National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) Cyrmu has put a planned ballot on hold due to a "lack of detail and transparency" on the latest deal.
The union also claimed schools in Wales were yet to benefit from £117m given to local authorities from Westminster.
Teachers are set to strike again next month despite a 6.5% pay rise offer.
The Welsh government said it is when it claims there is no extra money to offer to striking teachers with other sectors also locked in industrial disputes.
NAHT Cymru described the improved offer, which includes an additional 1.5% as a one-off payment this year, and a commitment on workload, as "positive".
However it said there had been a 22% fall in member pay since 2010, while more work is needed to tackle workload pressures that were "fuelling recruitment and retention crisis" in schools.
NAHT Cymru director Laura Doel added: "There must be commitment for change, not just discussion.
"Reducing workload and tackling the issue of school funding is going to be crucial in resolving this dispute."
Teachers in the National Education Union (NEU) will walk out on 2, 15 and 16 March.
NAHT members will continue with "soft" strike action which means head and deputy headteachers will effectively restrict their working hours to between 0900 and 1700, as well as abstaining from extra meetings, appraisals or inspections.
The union also raised concerns over the transparency of school funding from Westminster, via the Welsh government.
"The Welsh government asked unions to join them in their call for additional funding for Wales," said Ms Doel.
"We delivered on our promise and used our influence to lobby for more money [that] came through with a clear direction that it was for education.
"But when school leaders across Wales continue to talk staffing cuts due to lack of funding, you have to question where that money has gone?"
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.