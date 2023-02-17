Port Talbot: New drama The Way directed by Michael Sheen
- Published
A new BBC drama directed by Michael Sheen will begin filming in his hometown later this year.
The Way will tap into the social and political landscape of today's world by imagining a civil uprising.
It is due to be filmed in and around Port Talbot, where Hollywood actor Sheen grew up.
He said he was "excited to be telling this global story through the prism of my hometown and its community".
Writer James Graham said: "Working with Michael Sheen and Adam Curtis on building this story has been one of those pinch-me moments in the life of a writer.
"To tell a story set in Michael's home community, and tapping into all the political and social themes of the moment - strikes, division, chaos and a loss of control - all while infusing it, we hope, with humour, magic and imagination, has been the most creatively satisfying experience."
The Way is the first production of Welsh-based Red Seam, with the cast yet to be announced.
The company's executive producer Bethan Jones called the development of it a "unique process", adding: "It's been a passion project for us all for some time and it's very exciting to finally be making it."
'Uniquely Welsh stories'
Nick Andrews, head of commissioning BBC Cymru Wales, said: "Sometimes a story fizzles and crackles with such energy and promise that its production can't come soon enough. The Way is one of those stories.
"The creative team behind this project is ridiculously talented and backing the best people to do their best work is what we are all about."
The Way will air on BBC one and BBC iPlayer.