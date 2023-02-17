Cornish village residents evacuated after fake bomb sent
- Published
A man has admitted sending a fake bomb to an address in Cornwall.
Lee Moody, 59, from St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, pleaded guilty to sending a letter to cause distress or anxiety, and causing a bomb hoax.
Residents in the village of Flushing had to be evacuated after the fake bomb was posted to a home there in January.
Appearing via video-link at Swansea Crown Court, Moody was told to expect a jail term when he is sentenced next month.
'I am coming for you'
Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court heard last month that authorities did not know it was a hoax until they tried to detonate the device.
It also heard how the parcel in which the fake bomb was held contained a message warning the recipient to "make your peace with God. I am coming for you".
Moody will be sentenced on 24 March.