Swansea: Skate park opens after years of delays
- Published
A controversial skate park has been opened following years of legal battles and heated debates.
The project had received opposition due to its proximity to a busy road, access, and the lack of toilets.
Wet weather kept skaters away on Friday but they are expected to descend on the site in the Mumbles on Saturday.
It will be formally opened with an event this summer once the plants around the construction are established.
Dan Evans, who lives near the new Mumbles Skatepark, was impressed by the finished facility - which was first announced five years ago - and expects he and his sons would visit often.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "This is the first of anything like this in Swansea, and it's on our doorstep."
After years of uncertainty, in part due to opposition from a group of residents regarding the council's original decision to transfer the land to the community council, contractors began work on the skate park in September 2022.
Ian Jennings of Maverick Skateparks, which designed and built the facility, said the autumn and winter build had been challenging.
"We'd planned for it to be a summer build," he said. "We dealt with a cold spell when it got down to minus 10C, driving rain, sunshine - all the seasons. If it's sub-zero you can't pour concrete."
Jason Williams, chairman of Mumbles Skatepark Association, which has lobbied and raised funds for the £461,800 project, said the group was thrilled.
"Community support has been phenomenal and the new skate park will be a fantastic asset to the community," he said.
Swansea Council joint deputy leader David Hopkins said: "We're pleased to have played a key role in helping to make the project reality.
"The park will be a big positive for the skating community, with young adults teaching young children, building self-esteem and strengthening the sense of belonging," he said.
"It's something people of all ages can get involved with. It's family friendly and accessible to all."
Fellow cabinet member, Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, said: "There was great positive feedback to the skate park in public consultation.
"It's well located for local skateboarders and has many other positives such as offering the potential to further enhance the Blackpill activity area."