Denbighshire donkey trekking tours approved amid noise concerns
A donkey trekking business has been given the go-ahead despite concerns from residents about noise.
It follows a three-month trial for school parties and disability groups at The Paddock on Forestry Road, Llanferres, Denbighshire.
Owner Mathew Davies said the trial had been successful but opponents complained about noise and people "peering through hedges".
Denbighshire council planners unanimously approved the application.
Mr Davies told councillors he wanted to diversify his farm as his father did before him with a sawmill so his own children could continue to live in Llanferres.
Speaking at a planning committee meeting, Mr Davies said: "We were overwhelmed with the success of the trial.
"We found that the majority of visitors travelled from outside the county, and many were going on to visit other attractions in the area, such as pubs and shops."
But residents were unhappy about noise from visitors.
Ian Hemming, a mental health nurse, complained: "From my garden, I can clearly hear conversations, and I've recognised people, and they've recognised me.
"Other neighbours have reported people peering through their hedges into their garden.
"All of us who live adjacent to the site value our environment."
But councillor Huw Hilditch-Roberts said residents complaining about noise should know it is a tourist area, so they should expect voices to carry.
And Huw Williams summed up the feeling in the chamber, adding: "This is a great tourism opportunity for Denbighshire."