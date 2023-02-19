Aberhosan: Farmer dies and son seriously injured in accident
A farmer has died and his son has been seriously injured following a farm accident.
Iwan Evans died from his injuries while his son, Dafydd, was seriously injured at Cleiriau Isaf Farm, in Aberhosan, Powys, on Friday, according a friend.
Dafydd Evans is being treated at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it attended the farm and an investigation was continuing.
Dafydd Evans is a member of Machynlleth Male Voice Choir and had been due to take part in a concert at Dinas Mawddwy, Gwynedd, on Saturday, but it was cancelled as a mark of respect.
"This is an extremely sad situation, and the whole area is in shock," said Aled Griffiths, a fellow choir member and an agent for the National Farmers' Union.
'Area in shock'
He added: "They are a very popular family.
"We cancelled the show as a mark of respect for Dafydd, but also out of respect for the family who are grieving after the loss of Iwan.
"Dafydd is a long time member of the choir. He never misses a practice and is extremely well liked."
Mr Griffiths said the agricultural industry could be dangerous and accidents happened.
Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to comment on the incident in Aberhosan, which is near Machynlleth.