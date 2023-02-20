Ambulance strike: Wales workers' new walkout over pay and conditions
- Published
More than a thousand ambulance workers in Wales are staging their latest walkouts in a continued dispute over pay and working conditions.
Unite and GMB members are striking on Monday, with Unite members also set to walk out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Richard Munn, Unite's NHS Wales head, said members have told the union the current offer is "not good enough".
The Welsh government previously said it was "disappointed" its 3% pay offer for 2022-23 was rejected.
This was on top of the average 4.5% that was paid to health workers last autumn.
"At the moment the offer is not sufficient, there needs to be movement somewhere, whether it's on pay or working conditions," said Mr Munn.
He said 92% of members had rejected the latest offer, which he said has come on the back of "a decade of real term pay cuts".
"We are open, my phone's on, I'm willing to drop everything to meet with Welsh government to resolve this dispute," he added.
Despite the strikes Mr Munn said the union has put in place a "comprehensive plan" to allow members to respond the most urgent 999 calls, but advised the public to only call an ambulance if absolutely necessary.