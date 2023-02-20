Old technology aims to solve Llangrannog parking woes
- Published
A coin-operated parking machine has been installed in a tourism hotspot in an effort to end the seaside village's reputation as a "no-go" zone.
The old solar-powered ticket machine on private land on Llangrannog seafront in Ceredigion led to criticism of "unreasonable" fines.
Visitors often ended up with a £100 ticket when the machine lost charge or phone signal was poor.
The new pay and display will allow payment by card or coins.
The pay and display machine installed in 2019 by Worthing-based One Parking Solution Ltd meant users had to phone a number to arrange payment or download and use an app to register payment.
But those options were often thwarted by poor internet in the village.
Some motorists who managed to pay for a ticket after struggling to get a signal were subsequently fined for over-running the car park's 10-minute grace period.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, at the height of the car park chaos, Dr Kathryn Dawes, secretary of the Llangrannog welfare committee, said: "The community feel helpless and horrified at the bad press and bad feeling this is generating.
"It's so upsetting when people declare they will never come to Llangrannog again, all because of a small square of car park in the middle of the village."
Dr Dawes said it was hoped the new machine would now solve previous problems.
"The Llangrannog beachfront car park has a new parking machine which takes coins and cards," she said.
Motorists can still use the parking app if they can get a signal.
"The rule that you must pay within 10 minutes of entering the car park remains in place," she added. "There are new signs which clearly state the conditions of parking."
She warned: "It should be noted that vandalism of the new machine or any car park property will be on CCTV. Please do not tamper with the machine; this means others cannot pay and is counter-productive.
"We hope that the new machine will alleviate the problems with the car park over the last few years."
One Parking has been contacted for a response.
In 2019, when there were previous complaints about the machine, the company said: "If a driver disagrees with the clearly displayed terms of parking they have the choice to either leave the car park within the grace period or remain and accept a parking charge.
"Unfortunately some drivers choose to remain on site assuming that it's free parking if they have no change, mobile phone or they can't get a ticket from the onsite machine."
It said in 2019 that the default grace period of 10 minutes was set out in the British Parking Association code of practice.