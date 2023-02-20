Newport: Burglars threatened to cut off man's fingers
- Published
Two burglars who threatened to cut off a 78-year-old man's fingers after breaking into his home have each been jailed for 12 years.
Wayne Wren, 42, and Michael Anthony, 45, forced their way into David Westcott's cottage while he slept.
He woke to find them standing over his bed shining a torch on his face and one said: "Don't move or we'll kill you".
The judge at Cardiff Crown Court called it a "truly terrible crime" and he was subjected to a "horrifying ordeal".
Wren and Anthony admitted aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, theft and fraud.
The pair held Mr Westcott at knifepoint at his home near Newport demanding the PIN of his bank cards.
When Mr Westcott refused, Wren and Anthony said they would cut his fingers off one by one.
Prosecutor Abigail Jackson said: "They tied Mr Westcott's wrists together and threatened to cut off his fingers before he gave them the PIN numbers to his debit and credit cards."
48 previous convictions
Anthony then stole his car to drive to the nearest cashpoint while Wren stood guard over him.
The pair also escaped with jewellery belonging to Mr Westcott's late wife which was of great sentimental value, the court was told.
Mr Westcott was still tied up when police found him in his home after the hour-long ordeal.
Wren, of Newport, had 48 previous convictions for 103 offences that included burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.
Anthony, of no fixed address, had 20 previous convictions for 47 offences and had served five years in prison for burglary.
Both men had "entrenched" drug addictions.
'Shameful, shameful behaviour'
Wren and Anthony said they were "remorseful" for what they did to Mr Westcott in October last year.
Sentencing, Judge Shoman Khan told them: "You have committed a truly terrible crime. It's like something you read about in a book or see on TV.
"You invaded a 78-year-old vulnerable man's home and subjected him to a horrifying ordeal. The victim could barely comprehend this was happening to him. It was shameful, shameful behaviour."
As well as a 12-year custodial sentence, the pair were given an extended term on licence of four years once they are released.