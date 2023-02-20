Swansea: Community helps save West Cross cafe Ripples
- Published
A community has rallied to save a Swansea seafront cafe from demolition.
More than 1,100 people objected to a proposal to demolish Ripples Cafe in West Cross, and West Cross Garage at the rear and replace them with a house.
Planning officers said it would result in the loss of a valued ice cream outlet on a key leisure and tourist stretch.
Ripples owner Dennis Dwyer said that the community response had been overwhelming.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the cafe is popular with those who walk, cycle and jog along the nearby Mumbles seafront, while the garage also has a loyal customer base.
Swansea council received 1,174 letters of objection to the plans, convincing them to turn down the application.
'Very grateful for the support'
The council also cited flood risk, loss of employment, and the "cramped and incongruous" design of the three-storey replacement house when refusing the proposal,
Ripples has two full-time staff, plus part-timers, and also employs young adults with autism one day a week as part of a long-running initiative.
Adrian Davies, a mechanic at West Cross Garage said he was worried when the planning application was submitted because suitable alternative premises were in short supply.
Mr Dwyer said: "We're very grateful for the support that the community has shown us. The response to this planning application, with so many people writing in to object, has been overwhelming and we would just like to thank everyone who has stood by us through this."
West Cross councillor Rebecca Fogarty, who opposed the plans said: "The value of these two businesses to our local community is recognised, both in terms of the jobs they bring to the area and the service they offer residents and visitors alike.
"The community has really come together to make their voice heard and support Ripples and West Cross Garage."