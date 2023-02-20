EuroMillions: Winning ticket found while cleaning car
A man discovered he had a £55,000 winning EuroMillions ticket after finding it while clearing out his car.
Dion Davies, 47, bought the ticket before Christmas when he was playing the Dame in Sleeping Beauty at The Torch Theatre, Milford Haven.
But he only checked the ticket on 2 February after finding it when he had to clear his car out before it was valeted.
The family plan trips to Italy and California.
"I needed to clean the car both inside and out, it was in a terrible state after lots of journeys, so I took it for a professional valet," said Mr Davies.
"The guy asked me to take all of my belongings out before he started just in case he threw away something that was valuable. I'm glad he did.
"I found a multi lottery ticket in my sun visor that I had bought in December from Tesco in Milford Haven where I was performing in the panto.
"I took it to the Spar in Tregaron and the chap in the shop said I needed to call the number on the back of the final ticket because it was a winner."
Mr Davies then went home to tell his wife Ifana, and the pair then called The National Lottery to make the claim.
He added: "Ifana had a friend round, so she stayed with us while we made the call.
"When the person at the Lottery said it was a winner, we all went, together with a neighbour, for some lunch together, which of course included some fizz."
Mr Davies admitted if he had not opted to have his car cleaned he may have missed out on the money.
"Would I have left the ticket there if I had cleaned the car myself?" he said. "Maybe, and I would have never claimed. As an actor you always have 'rest' periods, so the win has come in handy."