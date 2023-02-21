Ambulance strike: 'No end in sight' as Unite calls new walkouts
Ambulance workers will be on strike for two more days in March with "no end in sight" to the dispute, a union has warned.
The extra walkouts in Wales, set for 6 and 10 March, come as Unite members are on strike for three days this week.
Unite's Richard Munn said the Welsh government needed to "recognise the strength of feeling among our members".
The Welsh government said it was "disappointed" Unite announced further dates for industrial action.
Unions representing ambulance workers including Unite rejected the government's last pay offer of 3% for 2022-23, which was on top of the average 4.5% increase paid to health workers last autumn.
Mr Munn, Unite Wales' regional officer, said members "are angry and determined to get a deal that prevents further pay erosion".
"At the moment there is no end in sight for this dispute, unless a deal can be reached," he said.
"It has the potential to dominate the upcoming Welsh Labour conference in March."
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the dispute needed to be resolved "as matter of urgency".
"Until that happens the strikes will continue and Unite will continue to support its Welsh Ambulance members to the hilt," she said.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We await the views of other health trade union colleagues who continue to discuss our revised offer of improved pay and working conditions.
"We remain committed to working in social partnership."