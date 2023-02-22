Cardiff Met student Alfie Woollett died trying to get in club
- Published
A university football coach fell to his death from a nightclub fire escape after trying to get into a fancy dress party, an inquest has heard.
Alfie Woollett, 21, lost his footing as he attempted to get into The Kings in Churchill Way, Cardiff, in March 2022.
His cause of death was a "traumatic head injury" and a coroner concluded it was an alcohol-related death.
Cardiff Metropolitan University, where he also coached, and Cardiff University held a minute's silence for him.
Pontypridd Coroner's Court was told that Mr Woollett, of Looe, Cornwall, was out drinking with friends who tried to get into a fancy dress party at The Kings, but he was told to leave by security because he was too drunk.
The Cardiff Met student tried to get back in by climbing over the fire escape, but fell to the ground at the back of the nightclub when he "lost his footing".
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicological results showed he was more than four times the legal drink-drive limit, which the inquest was told was "a level which in itself can be fatal".
Mr Woollett's team, Looe Town Football Club, held a memorial match for him in May with more than 150 fans paying tribute.
Looe Town club chairman Pete Lewis said: "As a community, a club, as teams, and as individuals we are devastated to hear of the passing of Alfie Woollett, one of our own.
"His infectious smile, bubbly personality, competitive nature, skill, and determination made him a player that all respected and loved."