Wales v England: Businesses fear 'catastrophe' if rugby off
- Published
The cancellation of Wales' Six Nations match against England would be "a catastrophe" for businesses in Cardiff, a hospitality boss has said.
Wales players are threatening not to play on Saturday because of a contracts dispute with Welsh rugby bosses.
They said their demands should be met by Wednesday to avoid strike action.
Nick Newman, chair of the Cardiff Licensees Forum, said the impact of the fixture's cancellation would be "unimaginable".
Mr Newman, who works for Croeso pub group and manages the Blue Bell pub in Cardiff, said: "This would be nothing less than a catastrophe, coming after what we've already been through in the last few years."
He said while he hasn't worked out the exact potential losses, each business would likely make the equivalent of "a very good week of sales" on the matchday alone, "not including business from night before and on Sunday, [from] people who are still around".
Mr Newman added the threat of the match being called off was already causing stress to businesses trying to plan ahead.
"Planning for this match started 12 months ago, and all cellars in the city are full to bursting with beer, wines and spirits. On top of that add food, much of which is perishable," he said.
Karen Matthews, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites hotels in Cardiff Bay, added: "It's an absolute concern for the industry.
"We are all planning for it to be a strong weekend, so it's really difficult for us to make sure we have the staffing, and contacting the supply chain about the bar stock, all of that this late in the day.
"It would be a very big hit that we would have to take, for the hotels I have here but also for others that are closer to the stadium."