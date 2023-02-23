Carmarthen diesel spill leaks into Nant Pibwr river
A major spill of 70,000 litres of diesel polluting a river in west Wales was the result of a theft, an oil supplier has said.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said a storage tank near Carmarthen leaked on to a field and into the Nant Pibwr on Saturday.
Oil4Wales said it happened because of a theft on Friday night, with the thieves leaving leaking pipes on the field.
The same tributary of the River Tywi was hit by a kerosene spill in 2016.
"Distressed" fish has since been seen in the river as officials examine the extent of the impact, NRW said, adding diversion ditches and a boom have been put in place to halt the spread of the diesel.
"We were made aware of oil pollution in the Nant Pibwr on Saturday and sent officers to investigate the incident," said NRW manager Andrea Winterton.
"Officers and specialist contractors are in attendance and are implementing a mitigation plan that includes downstream boom placement and interceptor ditches."