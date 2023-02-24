Ukraine war: Opera singer makes Aberystwyth her home
- Published
For Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, Wales has become a temporary home.
Among those who have moved here is an international opera singer and her family. After leaving her husband and parents in Lviv, western Ukraine, Khrystyna Makar arrived at Llangrannog Urdd camp under the Welsh government's super-sponsor scheme.
Now, on the anniversary of Russia's invasion, she said she and her sons, Denys, 17, and Lukian, 12, have settled into life on the west coast of Wales.
Her children are both at secondary school in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, but miss home.
Volodymyr, Christina's husband, is still in Lviv and the city is still being targeted by Russian missiles.
"When the war came, in our home, it was scary because we never felt those emotions before," Khrystyna said."After a few months we started to live with the reality of war. I made the decision to leave and take my children to a safe place. I hope the war will finish soon and we can go back home. "We live in Wales now, but our souls are in Ukraine. Our Ukrainian souls never died, and Ukrainian souls never cry. The most important support for our county is to keep the contact and keep strong."
Denys hopes to go to university in Ukraine next year and said he would fight for his country if enlisted. He said: "It doesn't matter what your city looks like, at least for me, that's how I feel. It's the people, that's the real reason I want to go back because I miss my home, my family. I miss everything there."
Khrystyna, a soprano who has performed in opera houses in Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam and many other cities, said she sings in her flat nowadays, but wants to restart her musical career. "I feel strong, because I have children. I would like to meet [the rest of] our family again and we hope peace in Ukraine will come soon," she said."It's hard to start again in a new country because you must show who you are again. I have learnt to live in a different life, with a new language, but in future I think it will be good for me."
Lowri Jones, director of the Urdd in Llangrannog, said: "I remember hearing that voice for the first time and thinking 'wow where did that come from?'
"We tried then to support that passion and she has performed both locally and nationally since arriving here."
Khrystyna will perform at the Senedd to celebrate St David's Day on Wednesday and hopes to sing more while living in Wales, as well as giving singing lessons, which was her work before leaving Ukraine.
She also performed at the Tregaron National Eisteddfod and fundraising events, where she often sings a song in Welsh. "It's very interesting to learn Welsh songs", she said.
"It's my way to say thank you to Welsh people for the support."