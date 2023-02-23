Caerphilly: Grants of £25k offered to renovate derelict properties
Grants of up to £25,000 are being offered to homeowners to bring their derelict properties back into use.
Caerphilly council is the latest in Wales to join a Welsh government funded scheme, allocating £2.5m over the next two years to fix up derelict homes.
The county has 1,314 private homes that were empty for at least six months, according to the latest figures.
The scheme will first target homes that have been empty for 10 years or longer, the council said.
"Long-term empty homes are not only a blight on local communities," said Caerphilly's cabinet member for housing, Shayne Cook.
"[They] also represent a wasted resource whilst we are in the midst of a national housing crisis."
The Welsh government will allocate £2.31m to Caerphilly from its national empty home grant programme.
Applicants can get up to £25,000, but must make a minimum 15% contribution to the renovations and live in the property for five years after the repairs are complete.
The council agreed to spend an additional £231,000 of its own money on the scheme.