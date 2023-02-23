Jamie Roberts: Former rugby star appeals for lost jerseys
Welsh rugby star Jamie Roberts is appealing for help finding a bag of jerseys that has fallen out of his car.
The former Wales and Lions centre said he accidentally left his boot open after picking the kits up from storage.
The jerseys, one for every team he's represented, are of "significant sentimental value" and were set to be displayed at a testimonial dinner.
He said they must have fallen onto the road at about 13:30 GMT between Penarth Road in Cardiff, and Cardiff Arms Park.
"They're jerseys from all the teams I've represented in my career and were going to be used at my testimonial dinner tomorrow night, ahead of Wales vs England," said Roberts.
"I've let my boot open and they've slid out somewhere."
The collection includes Roberts' varsity jersey from his days at Cambridge university and a Harlequins jersey from a European cup final, both of which he described as "irreplaceable".
Roberts started his playing career at Cardiff and went on to play for clubs including Bath, Harlequins and Racing Metro.
He made 94 appearances for Wales, winning three Six Nations and played in three test matches for the British and Irish Lions across two tours in 2009 and 2013.
Roberts retired from the sport last summer, aged 35, after a glittering career that is reflected by his collection of jerseys, which he hopes find their way back to him.
"Hopefully whoever finds them gets in touch with me or hands them over somewhere appropriate," Roberts added.