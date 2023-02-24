Son detained indefinitely for killing his father
A man has been detained indefinitely in hospital for killing his father after stamping on him outside his home following a psychotic breakdown.
Dafydd Thomas, 65, died after being attacked by Tony Thomas, 46, in March 2021 at Minffordd, Gwynedd.
Thomas was convicted of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, after a jury heard he had a long history of mental health issues.
The judge at Caernarfon Crown Court called Dafydd Thomas a remarkable man.