Newport: Major transport improvements for city unveiled

Old Green roundabout, NewportRobin Drayton/Geograph
The Old Green roundabout in Newport city centre currently has limited access for pedestrians and cyclists and no bus lanes

Plans for major improvements to a main road and roundabout and a new rail hub in a city centre plagued by traffic have been unveiled.

Newport railway station, the Queensway and Old Green roundabout would get "sustainable" improvements if the proposal goes ahead.

It follows recommendations after Welsh ministers scrapped plans to build a £1.6bn M4 relief road around the city.

The plan aims to make walking, cycling and public transport an "easy option".

Transport for Wales (TfW) opened a six-week consultation on a plans for "better links between rail and bus and better routes for walking, wheeling and cycling".

The M4 around Newport is the fourth most congested stretch of road in the UK.

The Old Green roundabout would be replaced by a new interchange with "priority access lanes for buses and simplified active travel routes which are convenient and attractive for all users."

That would help make people "less dependent on cars while delivering real, sustainable change for our city," said councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council.

Cyclists would also get better access to the city centre via dedicated lanes on Queensway.

Transport for Wales
The new interchange would have cycle and walking paths, as well as priority lanes for buses

A Welsh government-commissioned report by Lord Burns recommended spending £800m on public transport to cut congestion on the M4 at Newport.

Deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters said he was pleased to the see the plans becoming "a reality".

"Developing active travel routes alongside bus and rail services is central to our plans to make sustainable transport a viable alternative to using the car," he added.

Transport for Wales
A dedicated cycle lane would be added to Queensway in Newport city centre

Rail and bus users would get a new interchange at Newport rail station, linking rail and bus services.

The Welsh government and local authorities in Newport, Monmouthshire and Cardiff are trying to develop a sustainable travel network across south-east Wales.

