Cardiff train delays and cancellations caused by damaged wires
- Published
Train services into Cardiff have been disrupted after a train struck damaged overhead wires.
Police and engineers are investigating the damaged wires which came down near Llandaff station.
Services between Cardiff and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil are being diverted and 30 services have already been cancelled.
Transport for Wales said repair work was under way but more disruption is expected through Friday.
No services are calling at Llandaff, Cathays or stations on the City Line between Radyr and Coryton.
Rail tickets for passengers travelling from or through those stations are being accepted by Cardiff Bus.
Transport for Wales apologised for the delays and urged travellers to check for updates before they travel.
"Earlier this morning, a train struck overhead wires that had come down near Llandaff station," it said.
"Engineers and the British Transport Police are in attendance to investigate and repair the damage."