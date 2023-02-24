Jamie Roberts: Homeless charity finds rugby star's lost jerseys
A rugby star has been reunited with jerseys that fell out of his car after they were found by a homeless charity.
Wales and Lions player Jamie Roberts lost the collection of kits, one from every team he has represented, after he accidentally left his boot open.
Anthony Rankmore, of Cardiff-based Huggard, said he and his colleague found them after seeing Roberts' appeal for help.
Roberts, 36, who retired last year, said he was "extremely grateful".
He had collected the jerseys from storage on Thursday, ready to display them at his testimonial dinner on Friday evening at Cardiff Arms Park, but they didn't complete the trip.
Jerseys found 🙏🏼❤️🏉— Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) February 24, 2023
Extremely grateful to those that helped spread the word 👊🏼
Thanks @swpolice @HuggardCentre
Mr Rankmore, a manager at Huggard - which runs a centre for people who are homeless and sleeping rough in Cardiff - said Roberts was "extremely happy" after being told his kits had been found.
He said he and his colleague, Josh Greet, found the kits in two separate locations near the Huggard centre, just off Dumballs Road, Cardiff, close to where Roberts had picked the jerseys up from.
"That was his entire rugby career in jerseys within that bag. So, you know, there was some really famous rugby tops in there," said Mr Rankmore.
"I then spoke to Jamie and he was extremely happy to have them all returned safe."
The collection included tops Roberts described as "irreplaceable", such as a signed British and Irish Lions jersey, one from a Harlequins European Cup final and a varsity top he wore for Cambridge University.
Roberts, who played for clubs including Cardiff Blues, Harlequins and Bath, ended his career last year, aged 35, while playing for Australian side New South Wales Waratahs.
He went on two tours with the Lions and made 94 appearances for Wales, winning three Six Nations.
He thanked both South Wales Police and Huggard for their help finding the "significantly sentimental" collection of memorabilia from across his career.