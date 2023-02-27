Transport for Wales: Railway shelters get access improvements
Accessible shelters are being built at train stations across Wales to replace concrete and brick waiting areas.
Some passengers with reduced mobility struggled to access some of the older shelters, and other shelters had become damaged, Transport for Wales said.
A total of 25 new shelters will be built, with improvement work already completed at stations in Conwy, Anglesey, Gwynedd, and Pembrokeshire.
Work on other shelters is set to be completed by the spring.
Passenger Matthew Marchant, 28, from Pembrokeshire, had previously been unable to get his wheelchair into the shelter at Johnston station in Pembrokeshire.
He said: "The old one was on a raised bit of concrete so it was almost impossible to get my wheelchair in there, which wasn't ideal in the rain."
The work has been carried out with support from Network Rail, which owns the majority of stations on the Wales and Borders network.
Transport for Wales said it was committed to improving the passenger experience for people right across its network.