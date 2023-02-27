Cardiff: Traffic fears over building 2,500 homes
- Published
A proposal to build 2,500 new homes in Cardiff has prompted concerns about an increase in traffic problems.
The properties have been proposed on land south of the M4 between Lisvane, Pontprennau and Cyncoed.
But some councillors fear the development could cause chaos on local roads.
Cardiff council said it is preparing a new plan which will inform where new developments will take place.
Lisvane and Thornhill councillor Emma Reid-Jones said she already had daily reports of construction vehicles in St Mellons causing tailbacks and delays.
"Lisvane's road infrastructure is already at breaking point," she said.
She said an increase in HGV use from other sites "has already damaged our roads, leading to residents raising serious safety concerns, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists".
Councillors also questioned whether the development was necessary after it had been revealed the population figures for the city had been overestimated.
'Sustainable travel choices'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, estimates suggested that the population is expected to dip by about 8,600 people between 2018 and 2026.
The proposed development surrounds the Churchlands site which is being developed by Redrow Homes, which has planning permission for 1,000 homes, a primary school and a village centre.
Taylor Wimpey said if its planning permission is approved, it will encourage sustainable travel choices and feature a district which will contain a GP surgery, supermarket, pub and fitness centre.
Cardiff council said it was preparing a new Local Development Plan which will inform where new developments take place and how land across Cardiff is used.
It added that the census will play a part in considering future projects and that new homes will need to be built given there is a current housing shortage.
The planning committee is due to meet on Thursday to discuss an outline planning application.