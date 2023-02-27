Mouayed Bashir: Jury to be shown bodycam of man's last moments
- Published
Jurors will be shown un-pixelated police body camera footage of the last moments of a man who died after being restrained by police.
Mouayed Bashir, 29, died in hospital on 17 February 2021 after an ambulance and then police were called to his home in Maesglas, Newport.
A pre-inquest review was held at Newport Coroner's Court on Monday.
Mouayed Bashir's father, Mamoun, and two brothers, Mohannad and Mohamed, were present at the hearing.
Since Mr Bashir's death, his family have campaigned to be able to see the un-pixelated version of the body camera footage from the morning of his death.
Coroner Caroline Saunders said the footage would be disclosed to the family's legal team.
Ms Saunders said a jury would also be shown the footage at the start of the inquest, with all police officers involved expected to attend the hearing and be identified, despite a request from Gwent Police's barrister to allow time for possible applications regarding anonymity.
Ms Saunders said there "no way" she could avoid showing the footage, adding that it would be "the best way of [jurors] making their own minds up."
She said the focus of the inquest would be "confined to the events of 17 February 2021" with some background evidence.
The full inquest is set for 15 January 2024 and is expected take up to four weeks.
Speaking outside court after the review was finished, Mr Bashir's brother Mohannad said it had been an important day.
"It's been 740 days since the passing of my brother Moauyed Bashir. After a couple of delays for the pre inquest review hearing, finally we've had our day today. It's been long coming, it's a step forward, there's been a lot of progress.
"The actual inquest which will happen next year - that's going to be the real deal. Yes, it's a little bit further down the line but it gives us more time to be mentally and physically ready for the inquest."