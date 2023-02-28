New dental surgery application made for Prestatyn
A new dental surgery could be opening in Prestatyn after an application was made to convert a former shop into a practice.
The site in Nant Hall Road would create five full-time jobs and one part-time role.
A Welsh government report found the number of dentists offering NHS work in Wales had dropped by 5% between 2019 and 2021.
Denbighshire council will make a decision on the application by April.
The British Dental Association has warned NHS dentistry within Wales could disappear due to concerns over changes to patient care.
A poll of over 2,000 people across Wales carried out last summer on behalf of the Liberal Democrats found 22% were unable to get an NHS appointment within the past year.