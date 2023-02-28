Covid: Questions over £10m hospital at holiday park

Milford Haven North councillor Alan Dennison will ask through a written question: "Given that Bluestone was the Pembrokeshire County Council recommended facility for the field hospital during the pandemic, does the cabinet member now consider this was the right choice, given the overall costs of over £10m to the Hywel Dda health board and the loss of income [and centre refurbishment] to the council by not utilising Pembrokeshire leisure centres as Carmarthenshire county council did?"