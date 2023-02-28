Strikes: Welsh government workers to join union action
Welsh government staff will strike on the day of the UK government's budget.
It means that a total of 133,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will take industrial action on 15 March.
About 100,000 workers planned to strike but they will now be joined by 33,000 others from HMRC, the Care Quality Commission and Welsh government.
A Welsh government spokesman said it is committed to working with unions to resolve issues.
The latest action is part of an ongoing row over pay and conditions involving UK government departments, with workers in Wales' devolved government now joining as well.
The PCS union represents thousands of people who work in UK and Welsh government departments as well as those at organisations such as Ofsted, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force.
It has been calling for a 10% pay rise, better pensions, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.
But the UK government has said the union's demands would cost an "unaffordable £2.4bn" and offered civil servants a 2% to 3% increase.
The latest workers to vote for action join members in 123 UK government departments and agencies, which include staff at the Department for Education and the Home Office.
On 1 February, about 100,000 civil servants walked out.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is in charge of the UK government's finances, will outline his plans for taxation and spending next month when he sets out the Budget.
Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the PCS, said ministers had "consistently refused" to increase their pay offer.
"They might have hoped we'd go away if they buried their heads in the sand, but they've under-estimated the determination of our members, who were praised for keeping the country running during the pandemic but now taken for granted," he said.
The union has set up a strike fund, which its members are required to pay in £3 to £5 each month.
It said this means it can afford to keep strike action going for several more months.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "We have a constructive relationship with our trade unions and we are committed to working in social partnership with them to resolve any issues, including holding regular discussions on pay and conditions."