Welsh NHS: More strikes threatened as nurses reject offer
- Published
Nurses have rejected an improved pay offer from the Welsh government aimed at averting further strikes.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its members voted "overwhelmingly to reject" the offer.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan offered eight health unions an extra 1.5% rise and a further 1.5% as a one-off payment on top of the £1,400 already promised.
The union said without a new offer in the next five days, there will be further strikes.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.
The RCN called on the health minister Eluned Morgan to restart negotiations, warning if that does not happen within five working days, the union would start planning further industrial action.
"Strike action is always the last resort," said RCN Wales Director, Helen Whyley.
"Our members do not want to strike, but this additional offer does not restore the years of being undervalued and understaffed.
"Nursing staff feel, once again, that have left them with no alternative."
The GMB and Unite unions representing ambulance workers had previously rejected the deal and plan to picket next Monday.
Members of the Charted Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) said they have accepted the offer.
The package included non-pay commitments to improve staff well-being.
Jim Fahie, assistant director of union services at the CSP, said: "Members recognised this was a reasonable offer secured through negotiation.
"We welcomed the Welsh government's constructive approach to the dispute, which was borne out of a very real anger our members felt at an original award that did nothing to help them manage the cost of living crisis or solve the severe shortages of staff currently seen in the NHS."