Aberhosan farmer died in animal feed spillage, inquest hears
A farmer died after animal feed spilled on him "with force", an inquest opening has heard.
A postmortem concluded that 78-year-old Iwan Evans died of "traumatic injuries" following the incident at his farm in Aberhosan, Powys, on 17 February.
The inquest heard that a company was delivering animal feed to a "freestanding" bin when "its contents spilled".
Mr Evans was "underneath the bin and its contents appear to have hit him".
The coroner at Pontypridd heard that the haulage driver and Mr Evans' son tried to remove the feed bin using "farm vehicles and chains".
The haulage driver "ran the short distance to the farm house to alert the deceased's wife who contacted emergency services".
CPR was carried out, but Mr Evans was confirmed to have died at 18:24 GMT.
Coroner Patricia Morgan opened and adjourned the inquest to "allow a full investigation of the circumstances" of Mr Evans' death.
A review of the evidence will be held in six months.