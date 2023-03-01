Welsh rugby scandal could put girls off rugby, player warns
- Published
A senior international has said she would not be surprised if girls have been put off playing rugby amid sexism allegations at the Welsh Rugby Union.
An inquiry was announced after two women complained of a "toxic" sexist culture at Welsh rugby's highest level.
The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.
Player Elinor Snowsill said the culture in the women's game had changed while the WRU said it was committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.
Speaking at a new rugby camp for girls, the 71-cap fly-half said: "I wouldn't be surprised if some girls have thought, 'is it the right sport for me'?
"Things have changed, people are listening to us now in the last two years, I can't explain to you how different things are for us.
"A lot of the issues that have come to light now are not the case anymore. Yes there's still improvements to be made, but we're working with the union now, rather than sort of fighting against them."
Chairman Ieuan Evans is to be questioned in the Senedd amid accusations of sexism, racism and misogyny at the union.
Former international Nigel Walker, who is acting chief executive following Mr Phillips's departure in January, admitted he had taken the helm at a turbulent time.
"There is no doubt that Welsh rugby is facing an existential crisis," he said recently.