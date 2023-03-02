Wrexham distribution firm McCarthy's new Wipak deal
A north Wales distribution company has signed a new deal with a global packaging business.
McCarthy Group, based in Wrexham, has signed a three-year contract extension with the Wipak factory in Welshpool, Powys.
The Welshpool plant opened in 1996 and more than £5m has recently been invested in its new production line.
McCarthy managing director Mike McCarthy said the contract extension was a "feather in the cap".
Wipak has 11 factories worldwide, and make packaging films for preserving and protecting food products.
The packaging company says this is expected to create 50 new jobs for the area in the coming years.
Wipak is is part of a large, family-owned conglomerate called Wihuri with headquarters in Nastola, two hours north of the Finnish capital, Helsinki.
"This is fantastic news for the company," said Mr McCarthy.
'Really important client'
"We're delighted that our contract with Wipak has been extended and they have chosen us as their partner going forward.
"We've worked well together over the last three years and they have significant expansion plans, so we are really pleased to have them as a really important client of ours."
Last October, Wipak UK was named Powys Business of the Year and is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2025.
Peter Stavrou, the Wipak Group's logistics manager, said: "We were introduced to McCarthy and evaluated them and saw them potentially as a really good long term partner.
"What impressed us first and foremost was the quality of the facilities here.
"Secondly it's about their processes which means they're safe and efficient in what they are doing and thirdly they're also capable of growing with us which means we have the potential to scale up here as well."