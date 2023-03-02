Cycling: Cardiff velodrome demolition plans move closer
- Published
Plans have moved ahead to expand a school which could see the loss of the velodrome where it all began for Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.
Cardiff council's cabinet has approved recommendations to go ahead with swapping land at Maindy Park with land at Caedelyn Park in Rhiwbina.
The decision is still subject to approval by the Charity Commission.
If approved, Maindy Velodrome, where 2018 Tour champion Thomas started his career, would be demolished.
The velodrome would be relocated to the International Sports Village in Cardiff Bay.
The site hosted the British Empire and Commonwealth Games - the former name of the Commonwealth Games - in 1958.
It has also helped nurture other cycling talents as well as Geraint Thomas, including Owain Doull, and Elinor Barker.
The plans have been opposed by campaigners who have expressed concern about the loss of public open space in the area and Thomas has backed a petition against the move.
The planned expansion of Cathays High School would increase its capacity from 1,072 places to 1,450 places.