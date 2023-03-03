Transport for Wales: Trains withdrawn for maintenance following fires
- Published
Trains in south Wales are being withdrawn for safety checks following a number of fires, Transport for Wales has said.
There were cancellations affecting more than 100 services on Friday due to a shortage of available trains.
The work was prompted by three "mechanical failures", attended by the fire service, on Class 175 trains.
Class 175s that have not yet had the maintenance work are being temporarily withdrawn from service.
Rail passengers are being urged to check before travelling as a number of services are being affected, with Transport for Wales warning disruption is likely to last until early next week.
It also confirmed that firefighters had previously attended three separate fires linked to mechanical failures on its Class 175 trains.
One of fires was on a train travelling between Chester and Wrexham last month.
The road was closed as firefighters tackled a blaze in the train undercarriage. Transport for Wales said there were no injuries to passengers or crew.
Jan Chaudry-Van Der Velde, chief operations officer, said: "Safety is our number one priority for both our customers and our colleagues.
"We've had to take some of our Class 175 trains out of service while we run some enhanced maintenance routine on them for safety reasons."