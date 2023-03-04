Rhondda Cynon Taf prepares for first National Eisteddfod in 68 years
- Published
National Eisteddfod organisers say the event "belongs to us all" as Rhondda Cynon Taf builds towards hosting it for the first time in almost 70 years.
A launch festival is being held on Saturday in Treorchy as the area prepares for August 2024.
Officials said the all-day event at The Lion pub will offer a "taste of what to expect" when the week-long celebration of Welsh language and culture arrives.
"We want everyone to get involved," said 2024 chair Helen Prosser.
Organisers are portraying the 2024 festival as the eisteddfod's "homecoming", because its first modern version was held in Aberdare in the Cynon valley in 1861.
It travels around Wales each year, and has not been in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area since 1956, when it was also in Aberdare.
Officials describe it as "one of Europe's largest festivals with 1,000 individual events, attracting over 160,000 visitors every year," and "warm, friendly, and inclusive".
Ms Prosser said: "Our main message as we launch the project is that the eisteddfod belongs to us all, whether we've been to the festival in the past or if we're just curious about what's coming to Rhondda Cynon Taf next year.
"We want everyone to get involved, Welsh learners, confident Welsh speakers and everyone who's lost touch with our language since school or who've never had the chance to learn."
Saturday's event in Treorchy includes circus skills, street theatre, a light-hearted poetry competition, a comedy club, and a gig by rock band Candelas.
Rhys Lewis, RCT council's cabinet member for education and Welsh language, described the eisteddfod as "for you, it's for me, it's for all of us".
"We want all our communities involved, no matter their age, background or circumstances," he added.