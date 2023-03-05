Rhigos: Driver hurt after car crashes off mountain road
A mountain road has been closed after a driver was hurt in a crash.
The vehicle left the A4061 Rhigos Road, near Treherbert, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, in the early hours of Sunday.
The driver, whose condition is not known, has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
South Wales Police said it was alerted to the single vehicle crash at 03:55 GMT. The A4061 road between Treherbert and Hirwaun is expected to remain closed for some time, the force said.