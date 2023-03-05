Cardiff Rugby: Fan taken to hospital at Ulster match
A rugby spectator has been taken to hospital after having a suspected cardiac arrest during the Cardiff - Ulster match at Cardiff Arms Park.
He fell down steps in the stadium on Saturday evening, a Cardiff Rugby spokesman said.
He was taken the University Hospital of Wales and his condition is unknown.
The club has thanked supporters in the North Stand, populated with the travelling Ulster fans, who helped medical staff.
The incident took place during Cardiff's 42-20 loss to Ulster.