A55: Two weeks of roadworks begin on westbound section
Two weeks of roadworks on a stretch of the main route into north Wales are beginning on Monday.
One lane on the westbound section of the A55 expressway in Flintshire will close every night in order to carry out cabling works.
The road between junction 36 at Broughton and junction 35 at Dobshill will be affected.
Barrier repair works are also being carried out near junction 32 at Pentre Halkyn over the same period.
One lane will close overnight for the period.